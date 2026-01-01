The #1 QuickBooks Alternative

QuickBooks tracks expenses. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between accounting software and project tools.
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Built for teams who do more than bookkeeping

ClickUp vs QuickBooks

QuickBooks handles finances. ClickUp handles everything else—tasks, collaboration, timelines, and delivery.

QuickBooks

  • Accounting-focused platform with limited project management
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt charts for planning
  • Time tracking exists but lacks project context
  • Automation limited to financial workflows
  • No goal tracking or strategic planning features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline views, dependencies, and workload planning for project delivery
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting for billable hours
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual busywork
  • Goals that link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when work lives in one place?

QuickBooks excels at financial management. ClickUp delivers the project management, collaboration, and execution tools teams need to ship work—not just track expenses.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Qbo

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking with project context
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Strategic Planning
Goal tracking with task linking
Budgeting tools
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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