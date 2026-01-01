ClickUp
Qbo
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking with project context
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goal tracking with task linking
Budgeting tools
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members