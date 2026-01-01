The #1 Python RPA Alternative

Python RPA automates scripts. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams coordinate projects without juggling automation tools and spreadsheets.
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ClickUp vs Python RPA

Python RPA focuses on script-based process automation. ClickUp automates team workflows, approvals, and coordination in one platform.

Python RPA

  • Separate orchestrator required for bot management
  • Script-based automation focused on process execution
  • Limited collaboration features for team coordination
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users
  • Trial period with 30-day limitation

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers for workflows and approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Python RPA

ClickUp combines project management, automation, and collaboration so teams coordinate work without switching between bot orchestrators and task trackers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Python RPA

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Visual workflow automation builder
Bot scheduling and orchestration
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments and @mentions
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Logs audit trail
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT