ClickUp
Python RPA
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Visual workflow automation builder
Bot scheduling and orchestration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments and @mentions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Logs audit trail
Native integrations
API access
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode