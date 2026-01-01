The #1 PuzzlesCloud Alternative

PuzzlesCloud codes docs. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so technical teams collaborate in real-time without switching between Git repos and project tools.
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ClickUp vs PuzzlesCloud

PuzzlesCloud treats documentation like code. ClickUp treats work like work—connecting docs, tasks, and teams in one workspace.

PuzzlesCloud

  • Git-based documentation workflow requires version control knowledge
  • Limited collaboration features; focused on document generation
  • Primarily documentation views; no task management perspectives
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Webhook API for automated builds (coming soon, paid plans only)

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned tasks
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with PuzzlesCloud?

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, goals, and real-time collaboration. Manage technical projects without jumping between Git repos and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PuzzlesCloud

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and page recovery
Doc templates with custom branding
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Integrations
GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket integrations
Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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