ClickUp
PuzzlesCloud
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and page recovery
Doc templates with custom branding
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Task management with statuses and dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket integrations
Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members