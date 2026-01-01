ClickUp
Prostream
Collaborative Docs
Document management with version control and metadata
File attachments and previews
File preview and management capabilities
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Annotations and digital signing on documents
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
Document statuses for tracking progress
15+ view types
Limited to folder and list views
Workload view
Dashboards
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Messages module for internal communication
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Smart Search across project information
Automations
Smart Procedures for reusable workflow templates
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
Free trial available, paid plans required for full features