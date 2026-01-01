The #1 Prostream Alternative

Prostream manages documents. ClickUp manages projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, timelines, and team chat so construction teams execute projects without switching between document vaults and project trackers.
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Built for teams that build things

ClickUp vs Prostream

Prostream organizes files. ClickUp connects plans, execution, and progress tracking in one workspace.

Prostream

  • Document management focused on construction files
  • Limited task management capabilities
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Basic workflow templates for recurring processes
  • No goal tracking or strategic planning tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one platform
  • Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Prostream

Prostream stores documents. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from planning through execution with tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Prostream

Document Management
Collaborative Docs
Document management with version control and metadata
File attachments and previews
File preview and management capabilities
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Annotations and digital signing on documents
Tasks & Project Management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
Document statuses for tracking progress
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Limited to folder and list views
Workload view
Dashboards
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Messages module for internal communication
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Smart Search across project information
Automations
Smart Procedures for reusable workflow templates
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Free trial available, paid plans required for full features
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