ClickUp
Prospect CRM
Customizable sales pipelines with kanban views
Lead and opportunity tracking
Quote-to-order workflow automation
Multiple assignees per task
Custom Fields for customer data (15+ types)
Formula Fields for calculations and segmentation
RFM analysis (Recency, Frequency, Monetary)
Churn detection and missing order alerts
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Handles large datasets without slowdowns
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration