The #1 Prospect CRM Alternative

Prospect CRM tracks orders. ClickUp drives growth.

ClickUp unites sales pipelines, customer intelligence, and team collaboration in one workspace so you can close deals faster without performance slowdowns or tool sprawl.
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ClickUp vs Prospect CRM

Stop juggling disconnected tools for sales, inventory, and collaboration. ClickUp brings it all together.

Prospect CRM

  • Performance issues with large datasets and API responses
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory login requirements
  • Steep learning curve requiring frequent documentation consultation
  • Limited protocol support for WebSocket and Socket.io testing
  • Internet dependency disrupts offline teams and syncing collections

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom Fields and Formula Fields for customer segmentation and RFM analysis
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for pipeline visibility
  • 100+ automations to streamline quote-to-order workflows
  • Works offline so field teams stay productive without internet
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Prospect CRM

ClickUp delivers sales pipeline management, customer intelligence, and team collaboration without performance bottlenecks or expensive enterprise upgrades. Customize workflows, automate busywork, and keep teams aligned in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Prospect CRM

Sales Pipeline Management
Customizable sales pipelines with kanban views
Lead and opportunity tracking
Quote-to-order workflow automation
Multiple assignees per task
Customer Intelligence & Segmentation
Custom Fields for customer data (15+ types)
Formula Fields for calculations and segmentation
RFM analysis (Recency, Frequency, Monetary)
Churn detection and missing order alerts
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Performance & Offline Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Handles large datasets without slowdowns
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Views & Reporting
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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