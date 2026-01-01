ClickUp
ProNavigator
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Side-by-side document comparison
Version history and rollback
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for policy renewals
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot) for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat with task linking
Assigned comments with action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Unlimited members on Free plan