The #1 ProNavigator Alternative

ProNavigator searches docs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites insurance knowledge with task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration so agents, underwriters, and CSRs work faster without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Close deals faster with connected workflows

ClickUp vs ProNavigator

ProNavigator searches insurance documents. ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, timelines, and team collaboration so work moves forward.

ProNavigator

  • Insurance-specific search and document classification
  • Side-by-side document comparison for underwriting guidelines
  • AI-powered summarization of policy wordings
  • Permission-aware content access for compliance
  • Version control for appetite guides and bulletins

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for billing accuracy
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for capacity planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with ProNavigator?

ProNavigator organizes insurance knowledge. ClickUp connects that knowledge to task execution, team workload, and client deliverables so insurance teams close policies faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProNavigator

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Side-by-side document comparison
Version history and rollback
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for policy renewals
AI & Automation
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot) for autonomous task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task linking
Assigned comments with action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Granular guest permissions for client collaboration
Unlimited members on Free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT