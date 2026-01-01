The #1 ProjectsForce Alternative

ProjectsForce schedules jobs. ClickUp runs the business.

ClickUp unites project management, scheduling, docs, and real-time chat so field service teams coordinate faster without juggling separate tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for field service teams who need more than scheduling

ClickUp vs ProjectsForce

ProjectsForce focuses on flooring workflows. ClickUp adapts to any service business with flexible views, automations, and collaboration.

ProjectsForce

  • Built for flooring and home improvement contractors
  • Unified command center for projects, scheduling, and payroll
  • Mobile field app with offline capability
  • EPA compliance tracking and regulatory tools
  • Native integrations with Home Depot, Lowe's, and QuickBooks

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Map for route planning
  • Custom Fields (Location, Phone, Money, Formula) for service tracking
  • 100+ automations to trigger notifications and status updates
  • Mobile app with offline access and photo uploads
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that ProjectsForce can't match?

ClickUp gives field service teams flexible project management, real-time collaboration, and customizable workflows that scale beyond flooring-specific operations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProjectsForce

Scheduling & Calendar
Calendar view for technician scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Map view with location tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom statuses for service workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing to annotate images and PDFs
Mobile & Field Access
Mobile app with offline access
Photo and video capture from mobile
Screen recording with Clip
Customization & Automation
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant for task descriptions and Docs
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack integration for notifications
QuickBooks integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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