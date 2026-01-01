ClickUp
ProjectsForce
Calendar view for technician scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Map view with location tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom statuses for service workflows
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing to annotate images and PDFs
Mobile app with offline access
Photo and video capture from mobile
Screen recording with Clip
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
AI writing assistant for task descriptions and Docs
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack integration for notifications
QuickBooks integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members