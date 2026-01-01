The #1 Projectools Documents Alternative

Projectools tracks documents. ClickUp delivers projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, workflows, and time tracking so engineering teams ship faster without juggling separate systems for document control and project execution.
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ClickUp vs Projectools Documents

Projectools manages document workflows. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, timelines, and goals so teams execute end-to-end.

Projectools Documents

  • Separate systems for documents and project execution
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Limited views focused on document registers
  • Manual workflows for approvals and transmittals
  • Separate license tiers for client and supplier access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Flexible guest permissions for clients and suppliers
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different?

Projectools excels at document control but requires separate tools for task management, time tracking, and team collaboration. ClickUp unifies documents, workflows, and execution so teams deliver projects without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Projectools Documents

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document revision control and audit trails
Proofing for annotating PDFs, images, and videos
Unlimited file storage
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Goals with automatic progress tracking from tasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcriptions
Integrations & Extensibility
1,000+ native integrations
API access for custom integrations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for external collaboration
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