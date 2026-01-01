ClickUp
Projectools Documents
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document revision control and audit trails
Proofing for annotating PDFs, images, and videos
Unlimited file storage
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Goals with automatic progress tracking from tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcriptions
1,000+ native integrations
API access for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for external collaboration