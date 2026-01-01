How easy is it to migrate from Projectools Documents to ClickUp?

Does ClickUp offer a free plan for document and project management? Yes. ClickUp's Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, unlimited members, collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, real-time Chat, and 60MB storage per Workspace. You can manage documents, workflows, and team collaboration at no cost; perfect for small teams or pilots before scaling.

Can ClickUp handle complex approval workflows and document revisions like Projectools?

Will ClickUp work offline or with limited internet access? ClickUp offers Offline Mode, letting you access tasks, reminders, and notes without connectivity. Changes sync automatically when you're back online. This ensures field teams and remote workers stay productive even with unreliable internet; addressing a key Projectools limitation.

How does ClickUp simplify collaboration compared to Projectools' separate client and supplier licenses?