ClickUp
ProjectNav
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Calendar view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Task comments and mentions
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Guest access for clients
Forms for client requests
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members