The #1 ProjectNav Alternative

ProjectNav manages tasks. ClickUp runs entire projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and time tracking so teams collaborate without switching tools or hitting storage limits.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams that need more than task templates

ClickUp vs ProjectNav

ProjectNav offers basic task management with client portals. ClickUp delivers a complete workspace with AI, automation, and real-time collaboration.

ProjectNav

  • Task management with template forms and timelines
  • Limited views for organizing work
  • Manual processes for routine tasks
  • Restricted free tier with storage constraints
  • Basic search within the platform only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ProjectNav

ClickUp scales from simple task tracking to enterprise project management with AI, automation, and unified collaboration. No performance lag, no forced upgrades.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProjectNav

Task Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Calendar view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Task comments and mentions
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Client Collaboration
Guest access for clients
Forms for client requests
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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