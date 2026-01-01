ClickUp
ProjectHQ
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
PDF annotation and proofing
Custom document templates
Centralized file storage
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Budget tracking with Formula Fields
Change order tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Standalone accounting software required
Real-time team chat
Assigned comments and action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Job costing reports
Real-time progress tracking
iOS and Android apps
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Requires separate accounting software