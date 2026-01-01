The #1 ProjectHQ Alternative

ProjectHQ manages documents. ClickUp builds projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, budgets, and team chat so construction teams execute faster without switching between systems.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs ProjectHQ

ProjectHQ locks document management behind FOUNDATION accounting software. ClickUp gives you everything in one workspace.

ProjectHQ

  • Requires FOUNDATION accounting software subscription
  • Document-focused with limited task management
  • Basic views for tracking submittals and RFIs
  • Manual budget updates between systems
  • No free plan available

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline (Gantt) and Workload
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over ProjectHQ

ClickUp consolidates project execution, document tracking, and team collaboration in one platform. Manage budgets, track time, and automate workflows without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProjectHQ

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
PDF annotation and proofing
Custom document templates
Centralized file storage
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Financial Management
Budget tracking with Formula Fields
Change order tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Standalone accounting software required
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Assigned comments and action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Job costing reports
Real-time progress tracking
Mobile & Accessibility
iOS and Android apps
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Requires separate accounting software
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