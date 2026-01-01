The #1 Progress Semaphore Alternative

Semaphore organizes metadata. ClickUp organizes work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams collaborate on real work—not just knowledge models—without switching tools.
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Built for teams who ship, not just semantics

ClickUp vs Progress Semaphore

Semaphore enriches metadata for enterprise systems. ClickUp gives teams the workspace to plan, execute, and deliver together.

Progress Semaphore

  • Semantic metadata layer for enterprise data stacks
  • Requires integration with separate project management tools
  • No native task management or collaboration surfaces
  • Steep learning curve for business users
  • Enterprise-tier pricing without transparent plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Progress Semaphore

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and AI in one platform. Semaphore enriches metadata but requires separate tools for execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Progress Semaphore

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Semantic metadata generation
Knowledge base for enterprise systems
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Autopilot Agents
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT