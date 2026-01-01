ClickUp
Progress Semaphore
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Semantic metadata generation
Knowledge base for enterprise systems
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Autopilot Agents
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing