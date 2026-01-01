ClickUp
ProcessMaker
Visual workflow builder
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and workflows
Business rules engine
Form builder
Custom fields with formulas
Real-time chat
Collaborative documents
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Offline mode
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
AI writing assistant
Automation triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous tasks
Custom dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Document storage and versioning
Proofing and annotations
Native integrations
Connected Search across apps
Free plan with unlimited users
Pricing model