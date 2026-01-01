The #1 ProcessMaker Alternative

ProcessMaker designs workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and automations so teams execute processes without expensive plugins or case-count pricing walls.
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ClickUp vs ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker charges per case and requires plugins for basic features. ClickUp includes everything in one affordable platform.

ProcessMaker

  • Requires separate plugins for document management and dashboards
  • Case-based pricing limits with 1,000 cases per month on Standard
  • Decision engine and advanced features only on Professional tier
  • Internet dependency for syncing collections and workspaces
  • Steep learning curve with complex BPMN process design

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and users on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations without separate decision engine plugins
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode for flexible work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker gates essential features behind expensive tiers and plugin purchases. ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and automation in one converged workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProcessMaker

Process & Workflow Management
Visual workflow builder
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and workflows
Business rules engine
Forms & Data Collection
Form builder
Custom fields with formulas
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative documents
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Offline mode
Views & Visualization
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Automation triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous tasks
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Document Management
Document storage and versioning
Proofing and annotations
Integrations
Native integrations
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Pricing model
SOC 2
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT