The #1 Process360 Live Alternative

Process360 Live maps processes. ClickUp runs them.

ClickUp unites process design, execution tracking, and team collaboration so you optimize workflows without switching between modeling tools and task managers.
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ClickUp vs Process360 Live

Process360 Live models workflows. ClickUp executes them with tasks, automation, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.

Process360 Live

  • Separate tools for process modeling and execution
  • Limited views focused on process mining and simulation
  • Manual workflow optimization without automation
  • Requires internet connectivity for all features
  • Complex setup with steep learning curve for non-technical teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate bottlenecks and repetitive work
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without connectivity
  • Custom Fields, statuses, and checklists enforce compliance
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Process360 Live?

ClickUp combines process design, task execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, track compliance, and optimize performance without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Process360 Live

Process Intelligence & Optimization
Timeline (Gantt) view for bottleneck identification
Workload view for resource allocation
Via simulation features
Custom Dashboards for performance monitoring
100+ automations to eliminate bottlenecks
Tasks & Execution
Task management with dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Compliance & Risk Management
Custom statuses for compliance workflows
Mandatory Custom Fields for policy enforcement
Checklist templates for standardized processes
Activity view for audit trails
Collaboration & Documentation
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Via separate modeling tools
Whiteboards for visual process design
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for team meetings
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered insights
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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