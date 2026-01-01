ClickUp
Process360 Live
Timeline (Gantt) view for bottleneck identification
Workload view for resource allocation
Via simulation features
Custom Dashboards for performance monitoring
100+ automations to eliminate bottlenecks
Task management with dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Custom statuses for compliance workflows
Mandatory Custom Fields for policy enforcement
Checklist templates for standardized processes
Activity view for audit trails
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Via separate modeling tools
Whiteboards for visual process design
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for team meetings
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered insights
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members