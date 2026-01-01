ClickUp
PROCESIO
Visual automation builder
No-code automation setup
Recurring task automation
Custom approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple view types
Native time tracking
Custom forms that create tasks
Form submissions on Free plan
Collaborative Docs
Docs available on Free plan
AI-powered Connected Search
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
AI meeting notes
AI workflow agents
Native integrations
Zapier and Make support
Free plan with unlimited users
Transparent per-user pricing
Unlimited task execution