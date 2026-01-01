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Proceedix
Digital work instructions and checklists
Mobile procedure execution
Recurring task templates for SOPs
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Digital inspection checklists
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Proofing for image and PDF annotations
Forms for intake and data collection
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Offline Mode for mobile work
Unlimited users on Free plan
Guest access for external collaboration