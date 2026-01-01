The #1 Proceedix Alternative

Proceedix digitizes procedures. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites digital work instructions, inspections, and team collaboration so frontline teams execute faster without switching between procedure apps and communication tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for execution, not just documentation

ClickUp vs Proceedix

Proceedix digitizes procedures but leaves teams juggling separate tools for collaboration, reporting, and workflow automation.

Proceedix

  • Digital procedures only; requires separate tools for chat and docs
  • No native time tracking or timesheet workflows
  • Limited automation capabilities for process handoffs
  • Basic data capture without advanced calculations
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing procedures

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Custom Fields for inspections with Formula calculations
  • Works offline on mobile; syncs when reconnected
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Proceedix?

ClickUp combines procedure execution with task management, collaboration, and automation so teams complete work without tool-switching or manual data entry.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Proceedix

Process Management & Digital Procedures
Digital work instructions and checklists
Mobile procedure execution
Recurring task templates for SOPs
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Quality Management & Inspections
Digital inspection checklists
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Proofing for image and PDF annotations
Forms for intake and data collection
Time Tracking & Maintenance Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Platform & Access
Offline Mode for mobile work
Unlimited users on Free plan
Guest access for external collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT