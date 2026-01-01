ClickUp
ProcedureFlow
Visual process mapping
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and revision control
Connected Search across all content
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types
Custom Fields for workflow tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with action items
Video meetings
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free plan with unlimited users and tasks