The #1 ProcedureFlow Alternative

ProcedureFlow documents processes. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp connects visual workflows to tasks, time tracking, and team collaboration so processes drive real work instead of sitting in static diagrams.
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Turn process maps into action

ClickUp vs ProcedureFlow

ProcedureFlow visualizes procedures. ClickUp transforms them into trackable tasks with built-in collaboration and reporting.

ProcedureFlow

  • Visual flow builder for process documentation
  • No native task management or execution layer
  • Limited analytics beyond usage reports
  • Collaboration requires separate tools for chat and project tracking
  • Automation limited to Power Shapes connectors

ClickUp

  • Whiteboards, Mind Maps, and Docs for visual process mapping
  • Tasks with dependencies and custom statuses execute workflows
  • Native time tracking and Dashboards measure performance
  • Real-time Chat and assigned comments keep teams aligned
  • 100+ automations eliminate manual handoffs
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Why teams choose ClickUp over ProcedureFlow

ClickUp unites process documentation with task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration so workflows drive measurable outcomes instead of living in isolated diagrams.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ProcedureFlow

Knowledge Management
Visual process mapping
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and revision control
Connected Search across all content
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types
Custom Fields for workflow tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with action items
Video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users and tasks
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