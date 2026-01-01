The #1 Primetric Alternative

Primetric schedules people. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites resource planning, task execution, and real-time collaboration so teams deliver projects without switching between scheduling tools and work surfaces.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Plan resources and ship work in one place

ClickUp vs Primetric

Primetric schedules resources but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects capacity planning to task delivery so teams stay aligned from assignment to completion.

Primetric

  • Resource scheduling without integrated task execution
  • Requires separate tools for project delivery and collaboration
  • Limited views for tracking work beyond capacity planning
  • Manual processes for connecting schedules to actual work
  • Focused on resource allocation rather than end-to-end project management

ClickUp

  • Workload view shows team capacity with real-time task tracking
  • Timeline (Gantt) visualizes project schedules and dependencies
  • Native time tracking captures hours with automated reporting
  • Custom Fields calculate rates, budgets, and utilization automatically
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals unified in one workspace
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Primetric?

ClickUp combines resource planning with task execution, real-time collaboration, and automated reporting so teams manage capacity and deliver projects without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Primetric

Resource Management & Capacity Planning
Workload view with capacity planning
Resource scheduling with drag-and-drop
Skills and availability matching
Leave management system
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
15+ view types
Limited views focused on resource scheduling
Time Tracking & Project Accounting
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for budget calculations
Custom rate management
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Autopilot Agents
100+ automations
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Real-time profitability tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Unlimited members on Free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT