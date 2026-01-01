ClickUp
Primetric
Workload view with capacity planning
Resource scheduling with drag-and-drop
Skills and availability matching
Leave management system
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
15+ view types
Limited views focused on resource scheduling
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for budget calculations
Custom rate management
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Autopilot Agents
100+ automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Real-time profitability tracking
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access
Unlimited members on Free plan