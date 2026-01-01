The #1 PRIME BPM Alternative

PRIME BPM maps processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites process documentation, task execution, and team collaboration so improvement initiatives move from analysis to implementation without switching tools.
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From process maps to real progress

ClickUp vs PRIME BPM

PRIME BPM specializes in BPMN mapping and analysis. ClickUp connects process documentation to daily execution so teams ship improvements faster.

PRIME BPM

  • BPMN 2.0 process mapping with standardized notation
  • Separate improvement tracking dashboard from daily work
  • Check-out/check-in workflow prevents concurrent editing
  • Process analysis calculates efficiency and cost metrics
  • Approval workflows route process maps to multiple reviewers

ClickUp

  • Whiteboards, Mind Maps, and Docs for visual process mapping
  • Native task management with dependencies and Timeline views
  • Goals auto-rollup progress from linked improvement tasks
  • 100+ automations route approvals and assign work
  • Real-time Chat, comments, and assigned feedback in one workspace
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do in ClickUp that you can't in PRIME BPM?

ClickUp connects process documentation to task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration. Map workflows, assign improvement work, and track progress without switching between specialized BPM tools and project management platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PRIME BPM

Process Mapping & Visualization
Whiteboards for visual process mapping
Mind Maps for hierarchical workflows
BPMN 2.0 standardized process notation
Timeline (Gantt) view for process dependencies
Task Management & Execution
Native task management with statuses and priorities
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Comments and annotations on processes
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Process Improvement & Goals
Goals with auto-rollup from tasks
Improvement tracking dashboard
Approval workflows for improvements
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
AI process mapping from legacy documents
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Work instructions and SOPs
Documents repository with DMS integration
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Process efficiency and cost analysis
Customizable reports (PDF, Word, Excel)
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
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