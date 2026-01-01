ClickUp
PRIME BPM
Whiteboards for visual process mapping
Mind Maps for hierarchical workflows
BPMN 2.0 standardized process notation
Timeline (Gantt) view for process dependencies
Native task management with statuses and priorities
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Comments and annotations on processes
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Goals with auto-rollup from tasks
Improvement tracking dashboard
Approval workflows for improvements
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
AI process mapping from legacy documents
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Work instructions and SOPs
Documents repository with DMS integration
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Process efficiency and cost analysis
Customizable reports (PDF, Word, Excel)
Free Forever plan