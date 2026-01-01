ClickUp
PracticePro 365
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Expense tracking and management
Billing and invoicing automation
Customizable CRM for client relationships
Unified client account view
Engagement letter automation
Task dependencies for engagement workflows
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for document feedback
Flexible guest access for clients
15+ view types for client portfolio management
Real-time Dashboards with custom cards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for engagement planning
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Offline Mode for remote work
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
4-level hierarchy for firm organization