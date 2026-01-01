The #1 PracticePro 365 Alternative

PracticePro 365 tracks time. ClickUp runs your practice.

ClickUp unites client management, time tracking, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so accounting firms eliminate tool sprawl and ship engagements faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Run your entire practice in one workspace

ClickUp vs PracticePro 365

PracticePro 365 focuses on time and billing. ClickUp connects client workflows, team collaboration, and strategic planning without the performance lag.

PracticePro 365

  • Performance slows with large client collections and API responses
  • Steep learning curve; new users frequently consult documentation
  • Mandatory login and expensive enterprise pricing
  • Limited WebSocket and SOAP API testing support
  • Team collaboration and sharing collections presents challenges

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built into tasks
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and real-time Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table for client portfolio visibility
  • 100+ automations to streamline engagement letters and billing workflows
  • Works offline so teams stay productive during travel or connectivity issues
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do in ClickUp that you can't in PracticePro 365?

ClickUp consolidates client management, time tracking, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards into one workspace. Automate engagement workflows, track billable hours, and manage hundreds of clients without performance degradation or tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PracticePro 365

Time & Financial Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Expense tracking and management
Billing and invoicing automation
Client & Engagement Management
Customizable CRM for client relationships
Unified client account view
Engagement letter automation
Task dependencies for engagement workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for document feedback
Flexible guest access for clients
Views & Reporting
15+ view types for client portfolio management
Real-time Dashboards with custom cards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for engagement planning
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Platform & Access
Offline Mode for remote work
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
4-level hierarchy for firm organization
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT