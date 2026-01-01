ClickUp
PracticePanther Legal Software
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Workload view for team capacity
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Proofing for annotating PDFs and images
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments for action items
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Fields for billing rates and budgets
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task execution
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Forms for client intake
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited members