The #1 PracticePanther Alternative

PracticePanther tracks cases. ClickUp runs your firm.

ClickUp unites case management, client collaboration, time tracking, and team communication so legal teams work faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for legal teams who need more than billing software

ClickUp vs PracticePanther

PracticePanther focuses on billing and intake. ClickUp delivers end-to-end case management with docs, chat, and automation in one workspace.

PracticePanther

  • Separate tools required for docs and team communication
  • Limited views focused on billing and calendar
  • Workflow automation only on paid plans
  • Solo plan restricts team collaboration
  • Client portal access requires paid tiers

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for case tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive admin work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with clients via flexible guest permissions
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why legal teams choose ClickUp over PracticePanther

ClickUp combines case management, document collaboration, time tracking, and client communication in one platform. Automate intake workflows, track deadlines, and keep teams aligned without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PracticePanther Legal Software

Case & Matter Management
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Workload view for team capacity
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Proofing for annotating PDFs and images
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assigned comments for action items
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Fields for billing rates and budgets
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task execution
Client Collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Forms for client intake
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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