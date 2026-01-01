The #1 Practical Law Alternative

Legal research is just research. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites matter management, contract tracking, client collaboration, and legal resources so teams close cases faster without switching platforms.
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ClickUp vs Practical Law

Practical Law provides legal content. ClickUp manages the entire workflow from intake to resolution.

Practical Law

  • Legal content library with practice notes
  • Contract drafting guidance and templates
  • Westlaw platform integration for research
  • US-specific legal resources and compliance content
  • Search across legal knowledge base

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with billable hours reporting
  • Custom Fields for matter details and case tracking
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why legal teams choose ClickUp over content libraries

ClickUp combines matter management, document collaboration, client communication, and time tracking so legal teams execute faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Practical Law

Legal Content & Resources
Legal practice notes and guidance
Contract drafting templates
Tasks & Matter Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for case details
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Proofing for contract annotations
Offline Mode for document access
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Chat & Client Collaboration
Real-time Chat for team communication
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for client meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for legal documents
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards for case tracking
Workload view for team capacity
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings
Westlaw integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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