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Practical Law
Legal practice notes and guidance
Contract drafting templates
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for case details
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Proofing for contract annotations
Offline Mode for document access
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat for team communication
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps for client meetings
AI writing assistance for legal documents
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards for case tracking
Workload view for team capacity
Zoom integration for meetings
Westlaw integration
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