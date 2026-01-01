ClickUp
Policy Manager by MCN Healthcare
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Policy templates and customization
Document version history
Proofing and annotations
Custom approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for policy reviews
Multiple assignees per task
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and feedback
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across knowledge base
Workflow automations
Multiple view types
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Hierarchical organization
Granular guest permissions
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan