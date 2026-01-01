ClickUp
Podium
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions
Free Forever plan