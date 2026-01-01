The #1 Podium Alternative

Podium automates messages. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and AI so teams execute projects without switching between communication tools and work surfaces.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Podium

Podium focuses on customer messaging. ClickUp connects communication to execution so teams ship faster.

Podium

  • Customer messaging platform without project management
  • Limited to communication channels and review management
  • No task dependencies or project views
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Requires paid plans for AI features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Podium?

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and AI in one platform. Podium focuses on customer messaging without execution tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Podium

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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