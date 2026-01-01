ClickUp
Ploomes CRM
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
360-degree customer view with interaction history
Multiple sales pipelines with custom statuses
Minimum user requirement
Sales process automation with triggers and actions
Workflow automation with checklists
Recurring tasks for follow-ups and renewals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proposals and quotes generation
Contract management system
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistant for emails and proposals
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Pre-built integrations with 1,000+ apps
Open REST API for custom integrations
Native mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for tasks and notes