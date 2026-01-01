The #1 Ploomes CRM Alternative

Ploomes CRM tracks deals. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and automation so sales teams close deals faster without juggling add-ons or paying per-user premiums.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Close deals without the complexity

ClickUp vs Ploomes CRM

Ploomes gates essential features behind expensive add-ons. ClickUp includes CRM, automation, docs, and chat in one affordable workspace.

Ploomes CRM

  • Core CRM requires minimum 3 paid users at $22/month each
  • Workflow automation sold as separate add-on module
  • Proposals, contracts, and CPQ each require paid add-ons
  • Advanced analytics and external forms cost extra
  • Integration setup may require Professional Services fees

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Money, Progress)
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations included on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting across all tasks
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What does ClickUp include that Ploomes CRM charges extra for?

ClickUp delivers CRM, automation, docs, and collaboration in one workspace. Ploomes gates workflows, proposals, analytics, and integrations behind add-on fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ploomes CRM

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
360-degree customer view with interaction history
Multiple sales pipelines with custom statuses
Minimum user requirement
Automations & Workflows
Sales process automation with triggers and actions
Workflow automation with checklists
Recurring tasks for follow-ups and renewals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proposals and quotes generation
Contract management system
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for emails and proposals
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Integrations
Pre-built integrations with 1,000+ apps
Open REST API for custom integrations
Mobile & Offline Access
Native mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT