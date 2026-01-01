The #1 PlantFCE Alternative

PlantFCE models plants. ClickUp builds them.

ClickUp unites 3D coordination, review cycles, and team collaboration so engineering teams ship projects faster without switching between modeling tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs PlantFCE

PlantFCE handles 3D models. ClickUp handles models, reviews, approvals, timelines, and team coordination in one workspace.

PlantFCE

  • 3D modeling tool with limited project management
  • Comments tied to model elements only
  • Manual workflow management for reviews
  • No native timeline or dependency tracking
  • Browser-based access with separate mobile apps

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs directly
  • Custom statuses and automations for review cycles
  • Timeline views and dependencies for multi-stage projects
  • Real-time collaboration across desktop and mobile
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why engineering teams choose ClickUp over PlantFCE

ClickUp brings 3D coordination, structured reviews, and project execution together. Track models, manage approvals, and keep distributed teams aligned without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PlantFCE

3D Modeling & Coordination
Attach and annotate 3D models
Real-time clash detection
Element-level comments
Auto routing for pipes and cable trays
Tasks & Project Management
Custom statuses for review cycles
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Project performance analytics
Bottleneck identification
Workload view
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI-powered corrective suggestions
Time Tracking & Cost Management
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Automated material takeoffs
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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