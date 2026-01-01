ClickUp
PlantFCE
Attach and annotate 3D models
Real-time clash detection
Element-level comments
Auto routing for pipes and cable trays
Custom statuses for review cycles
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Project performance analytics
Bottleneck identification
Workload view
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI-powered corrective suggestions
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Automated material takeoffs
Free Forever plan