The #1 Planeus Alternative

Planeus plans production. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so manufacturing teams coordinate work orders, track progress, and balance capacity without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Planeus

Planeus optimizes factory schedules. ClickUp connects planning to execution so teams ship faster.

Planeus

  • Specialized for manufacturing floor scheduling
  • Requires consulting setup and framework implementation
  • Starts at €999/month with user and machine limits
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • Focused on production optimization, not broader project work

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for capacity planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 1,000+ integrations including ERP and MES systems
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Planeus?

ClickUp brings planning, execution, and collaboration together so manufacturing teams coordinate work orders, track dependencies, and balance resources without switching between specialized tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

planeus

Production Planning & Scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for sequencing operations
Task dependencies for workflow sequencing
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for maintenance and testing cycles
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for shift handovers
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and work instructions
Whiteboards for process mapping
Assigned comments for action items
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and analysis
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for documentation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Integrations & Connectivity
ERP system integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Offline Mode for field teams
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest access for clients
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