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Timeline (Gantt) view for sequencing operations
Task dependencies for workflow sequencing
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for maintenance and testing cycles
Real-time Chat for shift handovers
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and work instructions
Whiteboards for process mapping
Assigned comments for action items
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and analysis
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistance for documentation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
ERP system integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Offline Mode for field teams
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest access for clients