ClickUp
Planbox Innovate
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Portfolio dashboards with real-time metrics
Multi-dimensional organization (matrix structure)
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Custom statuses and workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members