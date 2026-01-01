The #1 Planbox Innovate Alternative

Planbox plans innovation. ClickUp ships it.

Unite ideation, execution, and collaboration in one workspace so innovation teams move from concept to launch without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Planbox Innovate

Planbox manages innovation portfolios. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, docs, goals, and AI in one platform.

Planbox Innovate

  • Separate modules for trends, scouting, and execution
  • Strategic alignment requires manual tracking
  • Limited view types for portfolio management
  • Basic automation with business rules
  • Requires constant internet connectivity

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to reduce manual work
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
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Why innovation teams choose ClickUp over Planbox

ClickUp connects ideation to execution with native tasks, goals, and collaboration tools. Planbox manages portfolios; ClickUp ships results.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Planbox Innovate

Strategy & Portfolio Management
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Portfolio dashboards with real-time metrics
Multi-dimensional organization (matrix structure)
Tasks & Project Management
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Custom statuses and workflows
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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