The #1 Planally Alternative

Planally plans work. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between planning tools and delivery surfaces.
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ClickUp vs Planally

Planally offers roadmaps and phase gates, but execution happens elsewhere. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

Planally

  • Separate tools required for docs and real-time chat
  • Limited view types focused on roadmaps and phase gates
  • No native time tracking; requires external tools
  • Workflow automation capped by plan tier (2-5 workflows)
  • Mandatory paid plans for team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Planally?

ClickUp brings roadmaps, execution, and collaboration into one workspace. Automate workflows, track time natively, and scale from startup to enterprise without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Planally

Project Planning & Views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Roadmap view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Task Management & Execution
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
ClickUp AI (writing, summarization, AI Fields)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search (AI-powered cross-app search)
Reporting & Goals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT