ClickUp
Planally
Timeline (Gantt) view
Roadmap view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workflow automations
ClickUp AI (writing, summarization, AI Fields)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search (AI-powered cross-app search)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode