The #1 PixelMixer Alternative

PixelMixer records meetings. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams ship faster without switching between recording tools and project management platforms.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs PixelMixer

PixelMixer transcribes meetings but can't execute the work. ClickUp captures decisions AND turns them into trackable tasks with built-in time tracking.

PixelMixer

  • Meeting transcription and screen recording only
  • Action items identified but not tracked
  • Requires separate tools for project execution
  • Heavy reliance on internet connectivity
  • High subscription costs for small teams

ClickUp

  • Native screen recording with automatic transcription
  • AI extracts action items and creates trackable tasks
  • Built-in time tracking, goals, and dashboards
  • Works offline; syncs when you reconnect
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with PixelMixer?

PixelMixer captures meeting content. ClickUp captures meetings AND executes the work with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one affordable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PixelMixer

Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording with voice narration
Automatic video transcription
Annotate videos, images, and PDFs
Meeting Management
Native video meetings
Meeting transcription bot
AI & Automation
AI meeting summaries
AI extracts action items as trackable tasks
100+ workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Integrations
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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