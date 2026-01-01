ClickUp
PixelMixer
Screen recording with voice narration
Automatic video transcription
Annotate videos, images, and PDFs
Native video meetings
Meeting transcription bot
AI meeting summaries
AI extracts action items as trackable tasks
100+ workflow automations
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across apps
Real-time team chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members