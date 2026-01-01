ClickUp
Pipeliner CRM
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop
Multiple pipelines per team
Custom Fields for revenue tracking
Sales forecasting with formula calculations
Contact and account management
No-code workflow automation
Unlimited automation processes
Approval workflows
Native Docs and knowledge management
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Offline Mode
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Free Forever plan
Advanced features on lower tiers