The #1 Pipeliner CRM Alternative

Pipeliner visualizes pipelines. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites sales tracking, project delivery, and team collaboration so you close deals faster without juggling separate tools for CRM, tasks, and communication.
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Close more deals with less complexity

ClickUp vs Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner locks advanced automation and forecasting behind enterprise paywalls. ClickUp gives every team powerful workflows from day one.

Pipeliner CRM

  • CRM-only platform; requires separate tools for projects and docs
  • Automatizer limited to 25-100 processes with monthly run caps
  • Advanced forecasting only on paid plans
  • Requires constant internet for syncing and team workspaces
  • Starter plan restricts key features like custom entities

ClickUp

  • Native CRM, tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; no process limits
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for forecasting
  • Offline Mode syncs changes when you reconnect
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Pipeliner CRM

ClickUp combines sales tracking, project management, and collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, forecast revenue, and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Pipeliner CRM

Sales Management & CRM
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop
Multiple pipelines per team
Custom Fields for revenue tracking
Sales forecasting with formula calculations
Contact and account management
Automations & Workflows
No-code workflow automation
Unlimited automation processes
Approval workflows
Project Management & Collaboration
Native Docs and knowledge management
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Timeline (Gantt) view
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Intelligent Features
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Pricing & Free Plan
Free Forever plan
Advanced features on lower tiers
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