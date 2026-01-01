The #1 Pipedrive Alternative

Pipedrive tracks deals. ClickUp closes them.

ClickUp unites pipeline management, proposals, time tracking, and team collaboration so sales teams close faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals without the tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Pipedrive

Pipedrive focuses on CRM. ClickUp connects your entire sales workflow in one workspace.

Pipedrive

  • No native document creation for proposals
  • Time tracking requires integrations
  • Chat and visual collaboration not included
  • Goals and task integration limited
  • Workflow automations only on Growth plan ($39/month)

ClickUp

  • Native Docs for proposals and contracts
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting
  • Real-time Chat and Whiteboards for collaboration
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and lead routing
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Pipedrive?

ClickUp combines sales pipeline management with docs, time tracking, and team collaboration. Automate follow-ups, create proposals, and track goals without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Pipedrive

Sales Pipeline Management
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop
Custom fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies for deal stages
Multiple pipeline views
Docs & Proposals
Native document creation
Proposal and contract templates
Link docs directly to deals
Time Tracking & Reporting
Built-in time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Video meetings
Screen recording
Goals & Performance Tracking
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Mobile & Offline Access
Full-featured mobile app
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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