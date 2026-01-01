ClickUp
Pipedrive
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop
Custom fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies for deal stages
Multiple pipeline views
Native document creation
Proposal and contract templates
Link docs directly to deals
Built-in time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Video meetings
Screen recording
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Full-featured mobile app
Offline Mode
Free plan with unlimited users