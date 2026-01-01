ClickUp
PHPKB
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
WYSIWYG editor
Document versioning and history
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Multi-language support
Task management with statuses and assignees
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Full-text search with keyword highlighting
Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and integrated apps
Search within file attachments
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Search analytics and popular terms
Team workload view and capacity planning
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
LDAP authentication
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes