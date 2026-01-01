The #1 PHPKB Alternative

PHPKB stores articles. ClickUp connects work.

Unite documentation, tasks, and team collaboration in one workspace so knowledge drives action instead of sitting in a separate library.
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Documentation that works with your team

ClickUp vs PHPKB

PHPKB organizes articles. ClickUp links knowledge to tasks, goals, and delivery so teams ship faster without switching tools.

PHPKB

  • Separate knowledge base disconnected from project work
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Search limited to knowledge base articles only
  • Collaboration restricted to article comments
  • Enterprise features require paid upgrades

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Link articles directly to tasks and projects for context
  • Connected Search across Docs, tasks, and integrated apps
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and @mentions
  • Unlimited members and tasks on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over PHPKB

ClickUp unifies documentation, task execution, and team collaboration so knowledge connects to delivery instead of living in a separate tool.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PHPKB

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
WYSIWYG editor
Document versioning and history
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Multi-language support
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and assignees
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Search & Discovery
Full-text search with keyword highlighting
Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and integrated apps
Search within file attachments
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Search analytics and popular terms
Team workload view and capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
LDAP authentication
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT