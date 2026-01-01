ClickUp
Phot.AI
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and workflows
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest permissions
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams)