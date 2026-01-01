The #1 Phot.AI Alternative

Phot.AI edits images. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so product teams collaborate, execute, and deliver without switching between design tools and project management platforms.
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ClickUp vs Phot.AI

Phot.AI optimizes product images. ClickUp manages the entire workflow from concept to launch so teams stay aligned and productive.

Phot.AI

  • AI image editing and background removal
  • Text-to-image generation for visual assets
  • Template library for product photography
  • Cloud-based photo editing platform
  • Batch processing for multiple images

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Phot.AI

ClickUp goes beyond image editing to manage your entire product workflow. Connect strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Phot.AI

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and workflows
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest permissions
Integrations
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT