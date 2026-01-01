ClickUp
PhixFlow
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat for team messaging
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
No-code automations with 100+ triggers and actions
Recurring tasks for repeating work
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps and tools
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members