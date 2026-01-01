ClickUp
PerfectApps
Custom workflow stages
100+ automation triggers and actions
Business rules engine
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan