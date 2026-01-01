The #1 Perdix Alternative

Perdix stores knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams find answers and ship work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Perdix

Perdix organizes documents. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from insight to action.

Perdix

  • Separate knowledge repository; no task management
  • Search limited to uploaded documents within Perdix
  • No time tracking or workflow automation
  • AI chatbots require separate setup and training
  • Month-to-month pricing with trial period

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence
  • Native time tracking and automations to eliminate busywork
  • AI-powered writing, summarization, and meeting notes
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Perdix

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, docs, AI search, and automations. Find answers and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Perdix

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich text and embeds
Document upload and management
Advanced search with full document indexing
Role-based content filtering
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbots trained on your content
AI-powered search across connected apps
100+ workflow automations
Autopilot Agents for routine work
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Announcement system for critical updates
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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