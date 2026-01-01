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Perdix
Collaborative Docs with rich text and embeds
Document upload and management
Advanced search with full document indexing
Role-based content filtering
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI chatbots trained on your content
AI-powered search across connected apps
100+ workflow automations
Autopilot Agents for routine work
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Announcement system for critical updates
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members