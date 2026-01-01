ClickUp
Pepper Cloud CRM
Custom Fields for lead tracking
Multiple sales pipelines
Opportunity management
Automated lead capture
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode