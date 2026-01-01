The #1 Pepper Cloud CRM Alternative

Pepper Cloud CRM tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so sales teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close more deals with less friction

ClickUp vs Pepper Cloud CRM

Stop paying per seat for basic CRM features. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

Pepper Cloud CRM

  • Separate tools for messaging, docs, and project management
  • Limited free tier with storage caps
  • Fewer view options for pipeline visualization
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • CRM-focused fields without broader project context

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • 100+ automations for lead capture and follow-ups
  • Custom Fields for Email, Phone, Progress, and Money tracking
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Pepper Cloud CRM?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, and collaboration in one platform so sales teams track leads, manage opportunities, and close deals without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Pepper Cloud CRM

Sales & Lead Management
Custom Fields for lead tracking
Multiple sales pipelines
Opportunity management
Automated lead capture
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI-powered search
AI Notetaker
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Access
Unlimited tasks on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT