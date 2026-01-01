The #1 PeopleGoal Alternative

PeopleGoal tracks performance. ClickUp drives it.

ClickUp unites OKRs, reviews, 1-on-1s, and daily work in one platform so teams align goals with execution and ship faster.
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Align strategy with execution

ClickUp vs PeopleGoal

PeopleGoal tracks performance in isolation. ClickUp connects goals to the tasks that achieve them.

PeopleGoal

  • Performance tracking separate from daily work execution
  • Limited views for organizing work beyond HR processes
  • No native task management or project planning tools
  • Requires integrations to connect goals with team workflows
  • $4/user/month minimum for standard features

ClickUp

  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for reviews and feedback
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for real-time visibility
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual status updates
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over PeopleGoal

ClickUp connects performance management with project execution. Track OKRs, run reviews, and manage daily work in one workspace without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PeopleGoal

Performance Management
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Performance reviews with collaborative Docs
360-degree feedback
1-on-1 meeting templates and tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for reviews and feedback
Connected Search across apps
Automations for workflows
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Custom reports with scheduled delivery
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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