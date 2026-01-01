ClickUp
PeopleGoal
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Performance reviews with collaborative Docs
360-degree feedback
1-on-1 meeting templates and tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistant for reviews and feedback
Connected Search across apps
Automations for workflows
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Custom reports with scheduled delivery
Free Forever plan with unlimited users