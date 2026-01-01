The #1 Pega Customer Service Alternative

Pega automates service. ClickUp unites your team.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so customer service teams collaborate without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Pega Customer Service

Pega's enterprise complexity and steep learning curve slow teams down. ClickUp makes collaboration intuitive from day one.

Pega Customer Service

  • Steep learning curve requires extensive documentation
  • Enterprise pricing creates barriers for growing teams
  • Workflow automation complexity slows onboarding
  • Limited collaboration features across service workflows
  • Requires constant connectivity for full functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations with intuitive setup
  • Real-time collaboration without notification overload
  • Works offline with automatic sync when reconnected
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Pega Customer Service

ClickUp delivers the automation, collaboration, and flexibility customer service teams need without enterprise complexity or expensive licensing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Pega Customer Service

AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with nested pages
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes
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