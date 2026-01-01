ClickUp
Pega Customer Service
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with nested pages
Real-time Chat with task creation
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes