ClickUp
Pazo
Digital checklists with live verification
Custom task statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and automation
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI search across ClickUp + connected apps)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members