ClickUp
Pathway Insurance Software
Automated renewal workflows
Recurring tasks for policy cycles
Task dependencies for workflows
Custom statuses for policy stages
Online forms builder
Mobile-responsive forms
Form submissions create tasks automatically
Client portal access
Document sharing and annotations
Real-time chat with clients
Collaborative Docs
Policy document delivery
Connected Search across documents
CRM integrations
API access
Zapier integration
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workflow automation
Free Forever plan
Setup fees
All-in-one pricing