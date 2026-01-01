The #1 Pathway Insurance Software Alternative

Insurance software shouldn't lock automation behind paywalls

ClickUp unites policy management, client communications, and workflow automation in one workspace so insurance teams eliminate tool sprawl and reduce manual work.
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ClickUp vs Pathway Insurance Software

Stop paying separately for forms, automation, portals, and APIs. ClickUp brings it all together on flexible plans.

Pathway Insurance Software

  • Separate products for forms, automation, and portals
  • $995+ setup fees for data sync and API access
  • Limited to insurance-specific workflows
  • No native project management or collaboration tools
  • Requires multiple subscriptions for full functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Forms, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations included on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why insurance agencies choose ClickUp over Pathway

ClickUp delivers policy management, client communications, and workflow automation without separate products or setup fees. Customize workflows, automate renewals, and collaborate with clients in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

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Pathway Insurance Software

Insurance Operations
Automated renewal workflows
Recurring tasks for policy cycles
Task dependencies for workflows
Custom statuses for policy stages
Forms & Data Collection
Online forms builder
Mobile-responsive forms
Form submissions create tasks automatically
Client Collaboration
Client portal access
Document sharing and annotations
Real-time chat with clients
Document Management
Collaborative Docs
Policy document delivery
Connected Search across documents
Integrations & API
CRM integrations
API access
Zapier integration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workflow automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Setup fees
All-in-one pricing
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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