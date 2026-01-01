ClickUp
Participate
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Native Zoom integration
Zapier integration