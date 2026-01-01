The #1 Participate Alternative

Participate builds communities. ClickUp builds results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams collaborate on real work—not just learning modules—without switching platforms.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work that moves forward

ClickUp vs Participate

Stop paying for separate community, learning, and project tools. ClickUp consolidates collaboration into one workspace.

Participate

  • Separate spaces for communities, learning, and events
  • No native time tracking or project management
  • Limited to community-focused views and analytics
  • Manual workflows for content creation and member management
  • Member limits and feature restrictions on lower tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for project accountability
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Participate

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, goals, and chat in one platform. Stop paying for community tools when you need project execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Participate

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Integrations
Native Zoom integration
Zapier integration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT