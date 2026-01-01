ClickUp
PARSEDOC
Attach invoices and delivery notes to tasks
Forms for document metadata capture
Proofing annotations on PDFs and images
OCR document digitization
Task dependencies and recurring tasks
Custom statuses for document workflows
Bulk actions for high-volume processing
15+ view types including Table and Timeline
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited to document processing workflows
ERP and management platform integrations
API for custom integrations
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for process documentation
Assigned comments for feedback loops
Custom Fields for invoice amounts and dates
Dashboards for document processing metrics
Time tracking for processing workflows
AI writing assistance for Docs and tasks
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps