The #1 Parsedoc Alternative

Parsedoc digitizes documents. ClickUp executes work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, automations, and integrations so teams process invoices, delivery notes, and workflows without switching between OCR tools and project platforms.
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Stop juggling OCR tools and task trackers

ClickUp vs Parsedoc

Parsedoc extracts data from documents. ClickUp turns that data into actionable workflows with tasks, automations, and team collaboration built in.

Parsedoc

  • OCR extraction for invoices and delivery notes
  • Trained models for document recognition
  • API integration for connecting to external systems
  • Requires separate tools for task tracking and team collaboration
  • Limited workflow automation beyond document processing

ClickUp

  • Native task management with dependencies and recurring workflows
  • 100+ automations for invoice processing and document routing
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and real-time Chat in one workspace
  • ERP and API integrations to connect extracted data to business systems
  • Custom Fields for tracking invoice amounts, delivery dates, and document metadata
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Parsedoc can't handle?

Parsedoc excels at OCR extraction. ClickUp orchestrates the entire workflow from document intake to task completion, team collaboration, and reporting.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PARSEDOC

Document Processing & Intake
Attach invoices and delivery notes to tasks
Forms for document metadata capture
Proofing annotations on PDFs and images
OCR document digitization
Tasks & Workflow Management
Task dependencies and recurring tasks
Custom statuses for document workflows
Bulk actions for high-volume processing
15+ view types including Table and Timeline
Automations & Integrations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited to document processing workflows
ERP and management platform integrations
API for custom integrations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for process documentation
Assigned comments for feedback loops
Reporting & Custom Fields
Custom Fields for invoice amounts and dates
Dashboards for document processing metrics
Time tracking for processing workflows
AI & Search
AI writing assistance for Docs and tasks
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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