The #1 PaperWise Alternative

PaperWise files documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, automations, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between document storage and project delivery.
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Work beyond the cabinet

ClickUp vs PaperWise

PaperWise stores and routes documents. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, goals, and team collaboration so work moves forward.

PaperWise

  • Document storage with cabinet organization system
  • Low-code workflow automation for document routing
  • Search and manipulation tools for merging and splitting files
  • Requires separate tools for task management and team chat
  • Focused on document capture and compliance workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for routing, approvals, and status updates
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for flexible organization
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting; no integrations needed
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over document-only systems

PaperWise captures and stores documents. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, automations, goals, and real-time collaboration so teams ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PaperWise

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Centralized file storage and search
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Document merge and split tools
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
Intelligent document capture and data extraction
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT