ClickUp
PaperWise
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Centralized file storage and search
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Document merge and split tools
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira)
Intelligent document capture and data extraction
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members