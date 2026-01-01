ClickUp
PaperSave
Approval workflows with routing and escalation
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Assigned comments for action items
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for repeating workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Custom Dashboards with live data
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for automated workflows
1,000+ app integrations via native and Zapier
API access for custom workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks
Unlimited storage without overage fees