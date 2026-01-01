The #1 PaperSave Alternative

PaperSave scans invoices. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, approvals, docs, and automations so teams eliminate manual routing and ship work faster without switching systems.
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ClickUp vs PaperSave

PaperSave automates invoices but leaves project execution, collaboration, and strategic planning in separate tools.

PaperSave

  • Invoice scanning and OCR for ERP data entry
  • Approval routing limited to financial documents
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Requires ERP integration for core functionality
  • Pricing scales with storage and user growth

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approvals, routing, and notifications
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over PaperSave

PaperSave automates invoice approvals. ClickUp automates your entire workflow—from intake forms to delivery—with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PaperSave

Document Management & Approvals
Approval workflows with routing and escalation
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Assigned comments for action items
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for repeating workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Custom Dashboards with live data
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for automated workflows
Integrations & Extensibility
1,000+ app integrations via native and Zapier
API access for custom workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks
Unlimited storage without overage fees
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