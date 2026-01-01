The #1 Paperless Post Alternative

Paperless Post designs invitations. ClickUp delivers events.

ClickUp unites guest lists, vendor tasks, timelines, and budgets in one workspace so event teams coordinate faster without per-guest fees or credit purchases.
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Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Plan events without paywalls

ClickUp vs Paperless Post

Paperless Post charges per guest and locks features behind Coin purchases. ClickUp gives unlimited tasks and members on the Free plan.

Paperless Post

  • Per-guest pricing with Coin purchases for premium features
  • Invitation-focused; no native task management or vendor coordination
  • Limited customization without purchasing Page Style Upgrades
  • Basic RSVP tracking; no advanced workflow automation
  • Separate tools required for project timelines and budgets

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for vendor coordination
  • 15+ Custom Field types track dietary restrictions, headcounts, and budgets
  • 100+ automations trigger reminders and status updates
  • Timeline views keep multi-event schedules on track
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Paperless Post?

ClickUp consolidates event planning, guest management, vendor coordination, and budget tracking in one workspace. Automate reminders, track progress with Timeline views, and collaborate without per-guest fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Paperless

Guest Management & Invitations
Unlimited guest list capacity
Custom Fields for dietary restrictions and preferences
Bulk guest import from spreadsheets
RSVP tracking with real-time updates
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies for vendor coordination
Timeline (Gantt) view for multi-event schedules
Recurring tasks for weekly vendor check-ins
Workload view for team capacity planning
Subtasks and checklists for detailed planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for vendor and team coordination
Collaborative Docs for event briefs and rundowns
Whiteboards for event theme brainstorming
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Proofing for annotating design mockups
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for event descriptions
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Formula Fields for budget calculations
Time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No per-guest fees or credit purchases
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