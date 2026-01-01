ClickUp
Paperless
Unlimited guest list capacity
Custom Fields for dietary restrictions and preferences
Bulk guest import from spreadsheets
RSVP tracking with real-time updates
Task dependencies for vendor coordination
Timeline (Gantt) view for multi-event schedules
Recurring tasks for weekly vendor check-ins
Workload view for team capacity planning
Subtasks and checklists for detailed planning
Real-time Chat for vendor and team coordination
Collaborative Docs for event briefs and rundowns
Whiteboards for event theme brainstorming
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Proofing for annotating design mockups
AI writing assistance for event descriptions
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Formula Fields for budget calculations
Time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No per-guest fees or credit purchases