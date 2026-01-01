ClickUp
papAI
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Multiple task assignees
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time chat
Collaborative whiteboards
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for image and video annotations
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in docs
AI writing assistant
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Native Slack integration
Native Zoom integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations