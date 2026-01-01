ClickUp
PandaDoc
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Electronic signature (eSign)
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom approval workflows
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login for core features