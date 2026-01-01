The #1 PandaDoc Alternative

PandaDoc signs documents. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites proposals, contracts, tasks, and delivery tracking in one workspace so teams close deals and execute without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs PandaDoc

PandaDoc handles signatures but leaves project execution scattered. ClickUp connects contracts to delivery in one platform.

PandaDoc

  • Document creation separate from project execution
  • Limited task management; requires external PM tools
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • Collaboration requires juggling separate accounts
  • Free plan locks core features behind paywalls

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Track proposals through custom workflows with dependencies
  • Proofing to annotate PDFs and assign feedback as tasks
  • 100+ automations for approval chains and contract routing
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with PandaDoc?

ClickUp connects document creation to project delivery with tasks, dependencies, automations, and real-time collaboration. Manage proposals, contracts, and execution in one affordable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

PandaDoc

Document Creation & Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Proofing with annotations on PDFs and images
Electronic signature (eSign)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom approval workflows
AI Features
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login for core features
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