ClickUp
PACE Packager Hub
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple task views
Bulk task editing
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom workflow automation
Approval workflows
Workflow templates
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Native time tracking
Workload view
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
SLA and KPI tracking
Engineer work reports
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search
AI Agents
REST API
Desktop and web apps
Mobile apps
Zoom integration