ClickUp
OVIO Virtual Assistant
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and reminders
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks directly in Docs
Screen recording with Clip
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with @mentions
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
User behavior analytics
Free Forever plan